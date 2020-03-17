CONMEBOL postpones Copa America until next year due to coronavirus

Luque [Paraguay], Mar 17 (ANI): The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Tuesday announced the postponement of Copa America until next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CONMEBOL said the 47th edition of the Copa America will be held from June 11 to July 11 next year.

"After a detailed analysis of the situation around the world and regional evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID19), and the recommendations made by international organizations in the field of Public Health to take extreme precautions, CONMEBOL announces the postponement of edition 47 of CONMEBOL Copa America on the dates from June 11 to July 11, 2021," CONMEBOL said in a statement in Portuguese.

Reflecting on the recent development, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said 'it is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation'.

"It is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation and, therefore, responds to the fundamental need to prevent an exponential evolution of the virus; already present in all the countries of the Member Associations of the Confederation," Dominguez said in a statement.

"It was not easy for CONMEBOL to make this decision, but we must always protect the health of our athletes and all agents that are part of the great family of South American football. Have no doubt that the oldest international tournament in the world will return with renewed strength in 2021, ready to make the continent and the whole world vibrate again with the passion that always characterizes us," he added. (ANI)

