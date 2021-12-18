CONMEBOL to join UEFA Nations League

Zurich [Switzerland], December 18 (ANI): Brazil and Argentina are set to compete in the UEFA Nations League after South America's governing body CONMEBOL reached an agreement with its European counterpart over joining the biennial competition.

UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek has confirmed that CONMEBOL would join Nations League from 2024.

"From 2024 CONMEBOL will join the Nations League," Boniek told Meczyki, as reported by Goal.com.



"We do not know yet in what formula, in what form. We signed a memorandum about cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA and from 2024 these teams will play in the Nations League," he added.

UEFA and CONMEBOL has signed a joint agreement last week to broaden their existing cooperation and develop football beyond their geographical zones.

Both the bodies have also publicly opposed FIFA's plans for more regular World Cups. (ANI)

