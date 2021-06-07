Copa America: Argentina confirm participation in tournament

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 7 (ANI): Argentina has confirmed their participation in the upcoming Copa America following controversy over the tournament's relocation to Brazil.

Copa America was previously slated to be hosted in Argentina and Colombia, but the competition was moved to Brazil because of rising Covid-19 cases and political unrest, respectively, reported Goal.com.

Members of Brazil football team have raised their concern over hosting the tournament in the country and further clarification on their stance is expected on June 8.

"The Argentine National Team confirms its participation in the Copa America 2021, as reflected by its sporting spirit throughout its history," wrote the AFA in a statement, as reported by Goal.com.

"With a huge effort from the Argentine Football Association, which placed at everyone's disposal all the necessary tools available to guarantee each of the specific care requested in this difficult time we are going through, the national team will travel to Brazil to play the continental tournament. All the staff of the Albiceleste team will work together to overcome this adversity that, unfortunately, affects all South Americans equally," it added.



Earlier, Brazil captain Casemiro had said that everyone on his side is united against hosting Copa America in the country. He also said that every player and even the manager Tite is united against hosting the competition in the country amid high Covid-19 case totals.

"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil. It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay on June 8," said Casemiro.

"It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. Altogether," he added.

Copa America is slated to start on June 13. Host Brazil will lock horns with Venezuela to kick start the Copa America tournament on June 13 while Argentina opens its campaign against Chile on the next day.

The finals of the showpiece event will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on July 10. (ANI)

