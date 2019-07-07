Argentina players celebrate after finishing third in Copa America
Copa America: Argentina defeat Chile, finish third

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 08:06 IST

Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): Argentina defeated Chile 2-1 in the third/fourth place playoff match in the ongoing Copa America on Saturday (local time) to finish at the third position.
The match was an action-packed one as both sides came out all guns blazing, looking to register the first goal in the match.
Argentina broke the deadlock first as Sergio Aguero scored the first goal for the team in the 12th minute. Lionel Messi provided the assist to Aguero and he did not disappoint as he netted the ball into the goal.
In the 22nd minute, Argentina doubled their lead as Paulo Dybala scored the second goal for the team, giving Argentina a 2-0 lead.
The first half was filled with action as there were a total of 21 fouls combined between both the teams.
In the 37th minute of the match, Argentina's Messi and Chile's Gary Medel were handed red cards and they were sent off by the referee.
Medel pushed Messi around the pitch and this was noticed by the referee and he sent both players off despite severe protests from both teams. The first-half did not see any more goals and Argentina had a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Chile came out with more intent and they got a shot on the arm as they were given a penalty in the 59th minute of the match. Chile's Arturo Vidal had no problem in converting the penalty and the scoreline read 2-1 with 30 minutes still left to play.
Both sides kept on making attacking moves, but no more goals were registered in the second half, and Argentina won the match 2-1.
The finals of the Copa America will take place later today as Brazil will lock horns with Peru. (ANI)

