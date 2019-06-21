Copa America: Argentina draws with Paraguay 1-1, ends quarter-finals hope

Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 20 (ANI): Argentina with a 1-1 scoreline played a draw against Paraguay in their second match of group B in Copa America at Mineirao on Thursday.

Richard Sanchez opened the scores in the match as he converted a Miguel Almiron ball to a goal in the 37th minute.

Paraguay had an upper hand in the game as they played in a more organised and firm way. They searched for scoring opportunities from the first-half of the game, as a result, Sanchez fired a goal in the 37th minute.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty to a goal for Argentina in the 57th minute. No goal was scored after Messi's equaliser; both Argentina and Paraguay settled for one point each.

Argentina lost its first match against Colombia.

The draw in Thursday's match puts an end to their hope to play in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Argentina settles for the last position with one point in group B. Paraguay stands in the second spot with two points.

Argentina will play against Qatar in Porto Alegre, while Paraguay will take on Colombia in Salvador on June 24. (ANI)