Copa America: Argentina win against Qatar 2-0, moves to quarter-final

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 24 (ANI): Argentina registered a victory against Qatar 2-0 in their third match of group B in Copa America on Sunday. The win avoided their exit from the Copa America with the team making it to the quarter-final.

Argentina in their last match played a 1-1 draw against Paraguay, while Qatar lost to Colombia 1-0.

Lautaro Martinez started scoring, and netted the ball to a goal in the 4th minute of the game and gave Argentina an early lead of 1-0.

Argentina who are also known as Albiceleste have to perform better from here to make a place in the semi-finals.

No further goal was scored in the first half. Later, in the second half, Sergio Aguero doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 82nd minute.

Qatar could not get over to their defeat against Colombia and struggled to score against Albiceleste.

Argentina will now play against Venezuela in the quarter-final on June 29. (ANI)