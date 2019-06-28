Brazil players celebrating after winning against Paraguay by 4-3 in penalty shoot-out
Brazil players celebrating after winning against Paraguay by 4-3 in penalty shoot-out

Copa America: Brazil enter semis with 4-3 win in penalty shootout over Paraguay

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:04 IST

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 28 (ANI): Brazil entered the semi-finals, after defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out of the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday.
No team was able to score the goal and even after the extra time too, at last game went into the penalty shootout.
Fabian Balbuena of Paraguay conceded a red card at the 68th minute of the game as he blocked Brazil's Roberto Firmino from scoring goal. Paraguay played the rest of their game with 10 players.
Brazil proved good in the shoot-out, as goalkeeper Alisson made one save and Gabriel Jesus converted the winner in a 4-3 success.
'Selecao' had an early chance in the game to score, Firmino's low shot was saved by Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez.
Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez struck from an angle but was saved by Alisson.
Midfielder Philippe Coutinho tried to score just five minutes before the first half and was comfortably saved.
Dani Alves fired a free-kick inches away from 20 yards, while Arthur forced Fernandez into a save in the 70th minute.
Brazil got the early advantage in the penalty-shootout as Gustavo Gomez's kick was saved by the Alisson. In the end, Brazil finished with a 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
Brazil will face either Argentina or Venezuela in a semi-final in Belo Horizonte on July 2. (ANI)

