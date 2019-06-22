Copa America: Chile defeat Equador 2-1, Alexis Sanchez suffers an ankle injury

Salvador [Brazil], June 22 (ANI): Chile in their second match of Copa America defeated Equador 2-1 on Saturday. Chile suffered as their forward player Alexis Sanchez injured his ankle during the match.

Chile opened the scoring as Pedro Fuenzalida netted the ball to a goal in the 8th minute. Giving Chile a lead of 1-0 early in the match.

Equador bounced back 18 minutes after conceding a goal and scored the equalizer on spot kick. Enner Valencia scored the opener for his team in the 26th minute. No more goal was witnessed in the first half.

Just six minute after the second half game started, Sanchez registered himself in the score sheet.

He scored his 43rd international goal in his 126 appearances for Chile. Sanchez has scored two goals in the tournament so far.

However, star striker suffered an injury on his ankle and coach Rueda stated that he can play in the next game hopefully.

"He was evaluated in the break and the doctor determined that he could continue," Rueda told to media.

"It was very important what he offered. Fortunately, it was not the same ankle that was injured with Manchester United. Now, we have to evaluate post-match and hopefully he can be in the next game with us," he added.

Chile managed to win both the games in the tournament and will next play against Uruguay, while Ecuador will face Japan on June 25. (ANI)

