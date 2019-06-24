Copa America: Colombia defeat Paraguay 1-0, Gustavo Cuellar strikes

Salvador [Brazil], June 24 (ANI): Colombia defeated Paraguay 1-0 in their last match of group B in Copa America on Sunday with Gustavo Cuellar scoring the only goal in the match.

Invincible Colombia now moves to the quarter-finals of the tournament as they have won all their three matches in the group stage and remained on the top in their set.

The Carlos Queiroz-led side made 10 changes to the team that played the last match against Qatar.

Cuellar's strike in the 31st minute, which went off the right foot of Paraguay's goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez, made the difference.

In the second half, substitute James Rodriguez passed the ball to Luis Diaz, who converted it to a goal but it was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Paraguay will advance as one of the two best third-placed teams if Japan and Ecuador draw their final Group C match.

Colombia will play in the quarter-final match on June 29, the opponent is not yet decided. (ANI)

