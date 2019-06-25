Copa America: Japan plays draw with Ecuador 1-1

Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Japan played a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last match of Group C in Copa America on Monday.

Japan started scoring early in the game. Shoya Nakajima scored the opening goal in the 15th minute of the first half, giving his team a lead of 1-0.

But the team could not sustain their lead for long, as Ecuador's Angel Mena scored the equaliser in the 35th minute.

Ecuador came back stronger in the second half and searched for scoring opportunities but could able to fire a second goal.

Both Japan and Ecuador looked for a win but ended up playing out a draw that suited neither team as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.



Japan, playing as a guest nation in the tournament, were not able to register a single win. (ANI)

