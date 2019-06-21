Players in action in the match between Japan and Uruguay
Players in action in the match between Japan and Uruguay

Copa America: Koji Miyoshi shines, Japan plays 2-2 draw against Uruguay

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:51 IST

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 21 (ANI): Japan played a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their group C clash in the ongoing Copa America on Friday.
Japan started the game at a high-tempo as Koji Miyoshi scored the opening goal in the 25th minute of the first half. He scored another goal in the 59th minute of the game.
After Miyoshi's opener, Luis Suarez scored the equaliser on penalty for Uraguay in the 32nd minute. The penalty was offered after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review as Naomichi Ueda tried to block the ball under minimal contact on Edinson Cavani.
In the second half again, Miyoshi netted the ball to the goal in the 59th minute making their lead to 2-1. Uruguay played with high morale as they defeated Ecuador 4-0 in their last game. Jose Gimenez in the 66th minute of the match scored a goal to make it 2-2.
Although Uruguay attempted more chances to convert a goal but ended up with equal goals. It was an entertaining game from both the teams.
Japan, in their last match, faced the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chile while Uruguay won the last encounter 4-0 against Ecuador.
Japan will next face Ecuador while Uruguay will play against Chile on June 25. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:54 IST

Barcelona to face Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday announced that they would be taking on English club Arsenal in a one-off match for the Joan Gamper trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Sadio Mane deserves Ballon d'Or: Cisse

Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Senegal head Coach Aliou Cisse has lavishly praised Sadio Mane, saying the Liverpool winger deserves to bag the Ballon d'Or.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:46 IST

Erik ten Hag's contract extended by Ajax AFC

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Jun 21 (ANI): Dutch football club Ajax AFC has announced that the team will be renewing the contract of manager Erik ten Hag.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:16 IST

World Cup debut against Pakistan was special: Shankar

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is elated over making a World Cup debut against Pakistan as the 28-year-old said his debut was 'very special'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:00 IST

India one of the favourites in this WC, says Gulbadin Naib

Southampton [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): As Afghanistan and India get ready to lock horns with each other in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib on Friday said that India are one of the favourites in the tournament and Afghanistan would try to showcase a spirited performance a

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Yoga helped me in being present in the moment: Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday shared a picture of himself doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day and he went to say that Yoga has helped him in being present in the moment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:51 IST

Hardik Pandya shares picture with quirky caption on...

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared a picture with a quirky caption on Instagram to mark the fifth International Yoga Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:42 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch in India-Afghanistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In-form India are flying high in the ongoing World Cup and will look for another sparkling victory on June 22, when they compete against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton, UK.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:57 IST

Suarez wants to correct mistakes after draw against Japan

Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Uruguay's 2-2 draw against Japan in the Copa America on Friday left Luis Suarez with a bittersweet feeling, who insisted that they need to correct their mistakes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:15 IST

Afghanistan will try to learn from mistakes, says Rashid Khan

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday said that his team will learn from their mistakes and try to play as per their potential against India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:14 IST

Steven Gerrard congratulates Moeen Ali on his 100th cap for England

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on Friday congratulated England's all-rounder Moeen Ali on his 100th ODI cap for the team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:59 IST

Chelsea FC appoints Petr Cech as Technical and Performance Advisor

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Friday appointed Petr Cech as the Technical and Performance Advisor.

Read More
iocl