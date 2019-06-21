Copa America: Koji Miyoshi shines, Japan plays 2-2 draw against Uruguay

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 21 (ANI): Japan played a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their group C clash in the ongoing Copa America on Friday.

Japan started the game at a high-tempo as Koji Miyoshi scored the opening goal in the 25th minute of the first half. He scored another goal in the 59th minute of the game.

After Miyoshi's opener, Luis Suarez scored the equaliser on penalty for Uraguay in the 32nd minute. The penalty was offered after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review as Naomichi Ueda tried to block the ball under minimal contact on Edinson Cavani.

In the second half again, Miyoshi netted the ball to the goal in the 59th minute making their lead to 2-1. Uruguay played with high morale as they defeated Ecuador 4-0 in their last game. Jose Gimenez in the 66th minute of the match scored a goal to make it 2-2.

Although Uruguay attempted more chances to convert a goal but ended up with equal goals. It was an entertaining game from both the teams.

Japan, in their last match, faced the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chile while Uruguay won the last encounter 4-0 against Ecuador.

Japan will next face Ecuador while Uruguay will play against Chile on June 25. (ANI)

