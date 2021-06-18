Copa America: Neymar shines as Brazil thrash Peru 4-0 to reach quarters

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 18 (ANI): Neymar and Alex Sandro scored for Brazil as they beat Peru on Thursday night to attain a comfortable 4-0 win in the 2021 Copa America clash here at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Sandro's first-half volley separated both sides during the half-time mark. Brazil's captain Neymar then doubled the lead of the team at the 68th-minute mark as he sent the 20-yard pass from Fred into the far corner.

One minute from the time, Everton Ribeiro scored his first-ever goal for the Selecao as he interchanged with Neymar in midfield before driving into the penalty area and sliding to get on the end of Richarlison's cross -- converting his chance high into the roof of the net giving Gallese no chance.

A great save on Firmino then allowed Richarlison to put home the rebound in the injury time to make it 4-0 for Brazil.



Peru did very little for their part during their whole match as their struggle to transition between defence and attack persisted in the second half, as Carrillo and Cueva were unable to have any impact.

This is Selecao's ninth win in a row and sixth clean sheet on the bounce as they continue to look favourites for this competition.

Neymar scored his 68th goal in the match, taking him one past Ronaldo on Brazil's all-time goalscoring chart. The PSG forward now needs just nine goals to go level with all-time scoring leader Pele, who holds the record with 77 strikes for the Selecao.

Peru is in action next on June 20 against Colombia, who will also be Brazil's next opponent -- three days later on June 23. (ANI)



