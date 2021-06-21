Copa America: Pena scores as Peru defeat Colombia

Goiana [Brazil], June 21 (ANI): Sergio Pena got among the goal-scoring charts as Peru defeated Colombia in the ongoing Copa America here at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Monday.

Colombia's Yerry Mina also registered an own goal and as a result, Peru ended up winning the match 2-1.

With this win, Peru has risen to the third spot in Group A and the side now has three points from two games. Colombia remains at the second spot with four points from three games.



In the first half, Peru took the lead in the 17th minute as Pena netted the ball into the goalpost. No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, Peru went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Colombia got the equaliser in the 53rd minute as Miguel Borja converted from the penalty box and as a result, the scoreline became 1-1.

Colombia's Mina then scored the goal inside his own box, and eventually, Peru took the lead. No more goals were scored in the match, and as a result, Peru emerged triumphant.

Peru will next take on Ecuador on Thursday while Colombia will lock horns against Brazil on the same day.

Earlier on Monday, Venezuela and Ecuador played out a 2-2 draw. Venezuela is at the fourth spot in the Group A standings with two points while Ecuador is at the fifth spot with just one point. (ANI)

