Copa America: Uruguay defeat Chile 1-0, finish on top in group C

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Chile 1-0 in their last game to finish on top in group C in Copa America on Monday.

Edinson Cavani's late header snatched the top spot from Chile as he directed Jonathan Rodriguez's cross into a net and scored in the 82nd minute of the game.

Chile held more possession in the opening 45 minutes, as Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez forced Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera into diving saves.

With Monday's match, Uruguay became the first nation to play 200 Copa America matches.

Both teams have qualified for the quarter-finals. Chile will face Colombia on June 29, while Uruguay will play against Peru in Salvador on June 30. (ANI)

