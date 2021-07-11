Copa America win is icing on the cake for Messi: Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Argentina and Lionel Messi for winning the Copa America title.

Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal in the massive final as Argentina registered a 1-0 win over Brazil. Maria's netted a goal in the 22nd minute to ensure Messi ended his drought of an international crown Argentina with Copa America final win.

Tendulkar said Copa America win is icing on the cake for Messi, who has had a stellar record in football

"Heartiest congratulations to @Argentina on winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL. It is a historic win for all the Argentinians and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring," Tendulkar tweeted.

Messi was seven years old when Argentina last lifted the coveted Copa America trophy. Maria's strike in the tournament's final gave Messi or his fans the much-needed relief.



Whenever the debate erupted between Messi or any other big player, football pundits always highlighted how the Argentina captain wasn't able to reap rewards at the big stage.

Messi had won everything at the club level, both in personal and team capacity, but missed a major title with Argentina apart from a 2008 gold medal in the Olympics.

For now and at least sometime the there won't be people questioning Messi's legacy as he has finally won his first trophy with the senior national team.

The 'icon' Messi would only want Argentina to take the carry forward the momentum to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Lionel Messi had a hand in nine of the 12 goals Argentina scored during the tournament and was also named the Best Player of the Tournament along with Brazil's Neymar who had scored two goals and registered three assists himself.

With this Copa victory, Argentina secured their 15th continental title, drawing them level with Uruguay as the holders of the most wins. La Albiceleste are joint top with their la Plata neighbors Uruguay while Brazil are in third with 9 wins. (ANI)

