Coronavirus: Alessandro Del Piero announces FIFA World Cup winners' fundraiser

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Italy's FIFA World Cup-winning side of 2006 will come together to raise funds to fight coronavirus, the country's legendary footballer Alessandro Del Piero confirmed on Sunday (local time).

The former Juventus star posted a video on Instagram and confirmed that the fundraiser will take place and will feature the likes of Francesco Totti and Gianluigi Buffon.

"I, together with my other 2006 World Cup companions, take the field again to win a new challenge. A fundraiser to be allocated to the @crocerossaitaliana to help our country in an emergency to Coronavirus. You are part of our team too: United, we will win again," Del Piero said on Instagram.



This announcement comes as Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus.

Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli, during a press conference in Rome, revealed that the total number of positive cases registered in the country reached 24,747 on Sunday, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, CNN reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities. (ANI)

