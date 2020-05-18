Coronavirus: Celtic FC crowned champions as Scottish season ends

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 18 (ANI): Celtic FC on Monday was crowned as the Premiership champions for the 2019-20 season as the Scottish league came to an early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most teams in the competition had played 30 matches prior to the competition getting suspended due to Covid-19, Goal.com reported.

A points per game model was used to finalise the standings and then it was decided to end the Scottish season.

While, Heart of Midlothian Football Club have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.

"Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation," Goal.com quoted SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan as saying.

"We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the Board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward," he added.

Before the suspension of the league, Celtic was 13 points clear of rivals Rangers.

Last week, Bundesliga became the first European league to restart its suspended season due to the coronavirus.

All other major European leagues such as La Liga, Premier League, Serie A are waiting to resume their suspended season.

Football across the world had come to a halt in the month of March due to Covid-19. (ANI)