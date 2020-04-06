Coronavirus crisis: England boss Southgate takes 30% pay cut

London [UK], April 6 (ANI): England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut as part of the Football Association's bid to cut costs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are proposing that all employees earning 50,000 pounds or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5 per cent. In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the Senior Management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15 per cent with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30 per cent," the FA Chief Executive Martin Bullingham said in a statement.

The spread of coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as most of the sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled.

The FA has estimated a loss of around 100 million pounds, but it could easily exceed to 150 million pounds depending on the duration of the Government's necessary medical measures, due to the postponement of the international matches, FA Cup and Wembley events and there is currently no clear timescale on when they will return.

"These are extraordinary and challenging times and we do not take these decisions lightly. However, as an organisation we will support each other as best we can," Bullingham said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now tested positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care also reported that at least 4,934 people who confirmed to have had the virus have died. (ANI)

