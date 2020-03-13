Coronavirus: Premier League, FA Cup postponed till April 4

London [UK], Mar 13 (ANI): The Premier League on Friday postponed all the fixtures till April 4 due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League said in a statement.

The Premier League also postponed FA Cup, English Football League matches and confirmed that matches will be rescheduled 'when it is safe' to host matches in the country.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19."

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," he added.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. (ANI)

