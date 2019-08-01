COTIF Cup: India will face Villarreal CF in their opening match

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Indian women's football team will now play against Villarreal CF in the first match of COTIF Cup on Thursday.

Earlier, India was scheduled to play against Guinea but in a last-minute change from the tournament organisers, Spanish side Villarreal CF have replaced Guinea in the competition.

Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday said that the team's main focus is to win some games in the COTIF Cup.

"The main aim for us in the COTIF Cup is to get some international matches under our belt," AIFF quoted Rocky as saying.

Indian women's team will play against the likes of Guinea, Bolivia, Mauritiana, and Spain in the COTIF Cup.

"We will be facing some tough teams this time, and that will really give us the match-experience that we are looking for, in order to take this team forward," she added.

Indian will play against Villarreal CF in their opening game of the COTIF Cup later today. (ANI)

