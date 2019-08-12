Representative image
COTIF Cup President presents Indian eves with third-place trophy

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): COTIF Cup President Eliseu Gomez Tormos was impressed by Indian eves in the recently concluded tournament in Valencia, Spain and as a result, he presented a special new third-place trophy to the team.
India played four matches in the COTIF Cup, out of which they won two (3-1 against Mauritania and 7-0 against Bolivia) and lost two (both 0-2 results against Villarreal and Spain U-19).
With these results, the team got their best finish in the tournament - the third spot, and also received the Fair Play award.
"The organisation has valued the immense progress made by the Indian women's Team over the last year. They have been a combative side with a warrior spirit that has made the fans here at COTIF fall in love with them," Tormos said.
"For all this, we have given them the prize for the National team that has behaved in the most sporting manner in the event, and I hope that they can come back here next year and repeat their performance once again in 2020. For all that India has offered us, and for being a revelation this year, I would like to thank them," he added.
The President also congratulated the coach of Indian eves, Maymol Rocky, for the prolific display that the girls showed on the pitch.
"Our performances were much better this time, and the organisers of the tournament took note of that. Even the two matches that we lost against Villarreal and Spain were close encounters, and they really appreciated the improvement we've shown in the last one year," Rocky said.
On receiving the Fairplay award, Rocky sai, "We were awarded the fair play trophy, but there was no specific prize for the third-placed teams. However, the day after the last match, the local organisers presented us with a trophy, and the COTIF President also came over to congratulate us on the massive improvement we have shown". (ANI)

