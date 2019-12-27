Couldn't be less interested: Klopp dismisses title race talk

Leicester [UK], Dec 27 (ANI): After registering a win against Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League, Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp dismissed title talk and said he could not be less interested.

Liverpool defeated Leicester 4-0 on Thursday (local time) and consolidated its position at the top of the table.

The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the second-placed club Leicester.

"I could not be less interested in that (talk that the title race is over) to be honest. It was a good game. We finished so strong and scored some great goals. We are not listening to any of that. We are focused on our next game only," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"We can still improve... how we manage games, how we defended in the first half. But we can enjoy this amazing win. And tomorrow we start again," he added.

No club has ever failed to win the title with a 13-point lead this late in the season. However, Klopp said that Liverpool is not paying any attention to the margin of their lead.

"I can write the stories myself. Never before in the history of English football has a team had as big a lead and lost the lead. That sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about something like that," Klopp said.

In the match against Leicester, Robert Firmino scored a brace while Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner scored one goal each.

Liverpool will next take on Wolves on Sunday, December 29. (ANI)

