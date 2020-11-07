Couple of victories don't put me on moon: Jose Mourinho

London [UK], November 7 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has downplayed the exceptional start his team has got off to in the Premier League, saying that 'a couple of victories don't put him on the moon'.

Tottenham have risen to fourth in the Premier League standings after their first seven fixtures of the new campaign. The side may very well reach the top spot if they beat West Brom this weekend and reigning champions Liverpool and Leicester City fail to win their matches.

"No no no. I have years of football experience and it is not a couple of victories that put me on the moon and it is not a couple of defeats that send me down to hell. It's all about balance, taking it match by match, looking for improvement and seeing what happens," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.



Mourinho also went on to express dissatisfaction over the results, which have gone against Tottenham.

"I expected a couple of more points in the Premier League. We lost points we shouldn't have and also in the Europa League we have six points now when I expected to have nine," said Mourinho.

Tottenham will take on West Brom on Sunday, November 8. Mourinho's side currently has 14 points from seven matches. (ANI)

