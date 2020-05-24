Courtney Sweetman-Kirk leaves Liverpool as contract expires

Liverpool [UK], May 24 (ANI): Liverpool has confirmed the departure of Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who leaves the club following the expiration of her current contract.

Sweetman-Kirk, who made a move to Liverpool from Everton in 2018, scored 14 times during her time with the club.

LFC Women manager Vicky Jepson thanked Sweetman-Kirk for representing the club and wished her best of luck for the future.

"I'd like to thank Courtney for her last two years at the club. Myself and all the backroom staff would like to wish her the very best of luck with the challenges ahead," the club's official website quoted Jepson as saying. (ANI)

