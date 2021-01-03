Coutinho sidelined for 'approximately three months' after knee surgery

Barcelona [Spain], January 3 (ANI): Barcelona on Saturday said Philippe Coutinho is set to be out of action for "approximately three months" after undergoing successful knee surgery.

"Philippe Coutinho has undergone a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee this Saturday morning of January 2, but the verdict is that he will be out of action for approximately three months," the club said in a statement.



Coutinho sustained an injury during the club's La Liga clash against Eibar on Tuesday. Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar in the match.

Coutinho had been having an excellent season, appearing in 14 games, scoring three goals and delivering two assists.

Barcelona are currently placed in sixth place on the La Liga points table with 25 points, 11 points behind the table-toppers Real Madrid. The club will now take on Huesca on Monday. (ANI)

