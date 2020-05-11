COVID-19: AIFF likely to postpone June transfer window

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is likely to postpone the June transfer window due to the prevalent uncertainty and crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In normal circumstances, the Indian transfer window opens on June 9 and ends on August 31, but if it is postponed, then the length of the window is not going to be cut short, Goal.com reported.

The January transfer window might also be postponed but there is still time to take a call on that.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to COVID-19, and as of now, it is not unknown as to when the seasons of the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) will start.

There is confusion regarding the European transfer window as well as top-leagues battle it out to first finish the 2019-20 season.

FIFA has already said that it will allow the member associations to change their transfer window in the light of coronavirus.

"Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season," FIFA had said in a statement.

The AIFF had suspended all footballing activities from March 15 this year. The I-League, I-League 2nd division, youth leagues as well as national competitions were halted as per a directive from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

