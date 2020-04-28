COVID-19: Aizwal FC player puts innovative ideas for fitness during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): As sporting action in India has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local players of Aizawl Football Club have taken to custom-made gym instruments, in order keep themselves in good shape.

With gyms being closed during the nationwide lockdown, some players of former I-League winners have turned their home into a gym with improvised dumbbells.

"I have been using this time to turn my house into a gym, literally. I have a treadmill, so I do some cardio and some stretches in the morning. In the evenings, I end up doing 300 push-ups and 70 pull-ups," I-League website quoted Rochharzela the highest-scoring Indian player in the 2019-20 I-League season as saying.

"I've also been doing some light lifting, with improvised dumbbells that I have made myself. With a bit more strength, I can hopefully hold off a few more defenders next season," he added.

Jonathan Lalrawngbawla is another player who has made a dumbbell using bamboo in order to maintain his overall fitness.

"I've made some dumbbells using bamboo, which was available near my house. They are quite safe to use, and has helped me maintain my regular training routine," said Jonathan.

"Of course, I've also been doing some on-the-ball training and core exercises so that I don't lose my touch once I get back to the field," he added. (ANI)

