COVID-19: All Borussia Dortmund players test negative

Dortmund [Germany], May 4 (ANI): German club Borussia Dortmund said all members of the professional squad and staff tested negative during the first series of coronavirus test adding that "further tests will follow" to ensure the largest possible degree of certainty.

"Borussia Dortmund has put its professional squad and members of staff through a first series of coronavirus tests. These tests did not reveal a single positive case," the club said in a statement.

"Further tests will follow - in the knowledge that there can be no guarantees in any sector - to ensure the largest possible degree of certainty. BVB will do everything in its power to ensure that there are no ill persons involved in training operations and that there are no ill members of staff working with the team," it added.

On Friday, FC Cologne announced that three people tested positive after the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff underwent coronavirus tests. (ANI)

