COVID-19: Antonio Conte slams Premier League meeting with managers, admits it was 'waste of time'

London [UK], December 25 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Antonio Conte slammed the Premier League's meeting with its managers over COVID-19 concerns.

Conte said it felt like that the meeting with managers on Thursday, amid an ongoing surge of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, was a waste of time.

Asked how he felt the meeting went, Tottenham head coach Conte told reporters on Friday, as per goal.com: "Some coaches tried to speak to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided and yesterday was a wall."



"For this reason also, I prefer not to go into the discussion or conversation," he added. Pressed on whether he felt it was a waste of time, Conte said: "I think so. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken."

Spurs were hit by COVID outbreak, early this month as the club then confirmed eight players of his first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for the virus.

To date, there have been 13 Premier League fixtures that have been postponed in the past two weeks amid outbreaks among several teams. Most recently, the league's Boxing Day fixture list was reduced by three matches, with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton all called off. (ANI)

