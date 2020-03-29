COVID-19: AS Roma to dedicate first home game to medical workers after football returns

Rome [Italy], Mar 29 (ANI): AS Roma have announced that once football returns they will 'dedicate their first home match' to honouring and celebrating the medical workers who have been working hard to combat coronavirus.

The club also announced that they will make up to 5,000 tickets available free to medical workers for the first home game and honour the medical workers in Italy who have lost their lives during this crisis.

AS Roma, in its statement, further stated that it will donate a proportion of every ticket sold for the game to the club's Covid-19 fundraising campaign to buy hospital equipment and medical supplies in Rome.

Over 51 medical workers have died in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic, while many more have died in Iran, China, Indonesia and other countries, the club said.

The club through its fundraising campaign has already raised over EUR530,000 - including a day's wages donated by Roma's players and technical staff. (ANI)

