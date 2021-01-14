COVID-19: Aston Villa, Everton's Premier League match postponed

Birmingham [UK], January 14 (ANI): Aston Villa on Thursday announced that their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton has been postponed while informing that the "significant COVID-19 outbreak" at the club is now under control.

"Aston Villa can confirm that Sunday's scheduled Premier League fixture with Everton has been postponed," Aston Villa said in a statement.

"The club would like to express its immense gratitude to the medical experts who have helped us to get a significant Covid-19 outbreak under control, as well as the Premier League board and our fellow clubs for their understanding during this period," it added.



The club also announced that their Premier League fixture with Newcastle United, which was postponed as a result of a similar outbreak at their training ground, will now take place on January 23.

"We expect that members of the first-team squad and staff who are healthy and safe to return to training will do so on Sunday when the isolation protocols will have been observed. The club continues to wish all those affected by the virus a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Premier League also announced the decision to postpone the game between Aston Villa and Everton.

"Aston Villa's home match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Sunday 17 January at 12:00 GMT, has been postponed by the Premier League Board. Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation. As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday," Premier League said. (ANI)

