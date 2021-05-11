COVID-19: ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's mother passes away

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday condoled the demise of goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's mother.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arindam Bhattacharya's Mother today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Arindam and his family during this tough time," tweeted ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 2020-21 ISL Golden Glove winner also took to Twitter to condole the demise of his mother.



"You're gone too soon maa but I know you're at a better place, take care of dad for us n wish him a very happy birthday from dada n me. take care till we again afterlife," tweeted Arindam.

On Monday, India national team midfielder Fortunato Franco had passed away in Goa. Franco was an integral part of India's Asian Games Gold Medal winning team in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta where India beat South Korea 2-1 in the final.

Besides, he was also a member of the Indian team in the 1960 Rome Olympics, and the Indian team which finished second in the 1962 Asian Cup, runners-up in the 1964 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and the national team which finished 3rd in the Merdeka Cup in 1965.

Franco who represented India 26 times made his international debut against Pakistan in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Ernakulam in December 1959.

