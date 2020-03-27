COVID-19: Brighton & Hove Albion manager wants players ready when season resumes

Brighton [UK], Mar 27 (ANI): Brighton & Hove Albion football club manager Graham Potter said they want to make sure the players are ready when the season resumes.

Due to COVID-19, professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

"It is just nice to get the group connected so that they can see each other and clock in with each other. It is a nice way for us to keep in contact. The sessions are just a physical workout really, getting the body moving with some programmes. I think it's important for everybody that we have that. It is a way to keep in contact with each other, to start a little bit of routine," the club's official website quoted Potter as saying.

"As footballers, they are used to getting up and going to work as a lot of people are and these are different and tough times. With this type of technology, we are still holding meetings, speaking to the players, having one-on-ones, coaching meetings, going through the games and taking the time to analyse the season. We want to make sure that when the season starts up, we are ready to go again," he added.

The club's players are currently at home and have not trained as a group since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

