COVID-19: Concacaf postpones 2020 Nations League Finals

Florida [USA], April 4 (ANI): The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has announced that the 2020 Nations League Finals have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the current public health situation, and after consulting with FIFA about the international soccer calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the 2020 Concacaf Nations League Finals, scheduled from June 4-7, 2020 in the areas from Houston and Dallas," read a statement from Concacaf.

The United States men's national team was set to take on Honduras, with Mexico facing Costa Rica in semi-final matches in Houston on June 4, with a third-place playoff and a final set for Dallas on June 7.

The event will be rescheduled for a later date and at venues to be determined. This will be confirmed after further discussions with FIFA about the remaining international windows on the soccer calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities determining that it is safe to resume professional sporting events.

Concacaf also announced that it would be postponing Gold Cup 2021 qualifying matches that were scheduled for June and the Concacaf Flow Caribbean Club Championship, scheduled for May.

The US coronavirus death toll reached 7,077 on Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The increase of 1,094 deaths on Friday is the most number of deaths in a single day. The total number of cases in the US as on Friday stands at 2,73,880. (ANI)

