COVID-19: FIFA recommends postponing international matches slated for June

Zurich [Switzerland], April 4 (ANI): FIFA's COVID-19 working group has recommended postponing all the international matches slated for June 2020.

This recommendation came in the first meeting of the COVID-19 working group, which was recently established to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also recommended to include the new dates of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament in the women's international match calendar and to create a sub-working group on the women's international match calendar to consider potential changes to the calendar and dates of postponed FIFA final tournaments.

"FIFA would like to thank the positive contributions and cooperation of all Confederations' representatives and highlight the spirit of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding which culminated in the adoption of these decisions," FIFA said in an official statement.

"FIFA also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times," it added.

During the recommendations, FIFA also said that the Olympics should remain open to players born on or after Jan 1, 1997, as originally planned.

If this indeed takes place, it would effectively raise the age limit by one year. (ANI)

