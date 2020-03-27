COVID-19: Football Association 'reviewing all options' to complete men's and women's FA Cup

London [UK], Mar 27 (ANI): The Football Association (FA) said they are 'reviewing all options' to complete both the men's and women's FA Cup competitions this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the 2019-20 FA Cup, Women's FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase all at advanced stages, we are reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so. Clubs involved are close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive," FA said in a statement.

"In respect of The FA Youth Cup, The FA County Youth Cup, The FA Sunday Cup and The FA Inter-League Cup, we are also seeking to complete these competitions if it is feasible to do so," the statement added.

However, all football in England below the three divisions that make up the National League will end immediately. Also, all results will be expunged and thus no promotions or relegations will take place.

"The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two. These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven," the statement read.

All grassroots football is also concluded for the 2019-2020 season. It has also been announced that tiers three to seven in women's football have been brought to an 'immediate end'.

"The FA, FA Women's Board members and the Women's Football Conference have consulted and reached a consensus regarding the women's football pyramid," the statement read.

"The FA and the leagues within tiers three to seven have reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven. An agreement has also been reached to end the Regional Talent Clubs season, which was due to conclude in April 2020," it added. (ANI)

