COVID-19: Footballers urge fans to stand by each other

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian Super League club ATK player Arnab Mondal has urged the people of Kolkata to 'stand by each other' as coronavirus continues to rage.

The former Indian captain also termed the pandemic as a 'difficult time' for all football fans.

"The Coronavirus has thrown a difficult time for us all. But we need to stand by each other and see out this difficult time. Only if we stay strong, will the world return to normal. Stay strong, everybody," I-League official website quoted Mondal as saying.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top football tournaments like Premier League and LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume.

On April 18, club Mohun Bagan was officially crowned as the winners of I-League after the remaining 28 matches of the showpiece event were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Former Indian footballer Mehtab Hossain believes that a new "dawn" would soon arrive before the world returns to normal.

"It's a difficult time, but the darkest hour is just before dawn. I would request everyone to stay strong, and abide by the guidelines shared by our government," said Hossain.

"Let's all stay beat this pandemic together, and we will once again get back to normal life, where football is a daily aspect," he added. (ANI)

