COVID-19: ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC postponed

Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 8 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19," stated an official release.

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.



The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

ATK Mohun Bagan is in the fourth spot in the ISL standings with 15 points from nine games.

On the other hand, Odisha FC is in the seventh spot with 13 points from nine games. (ANI)

