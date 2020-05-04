COVID-19: La Liga clubs to return to training this week

Madrid [Spain], May 4 (ANI): La Liga clubs is set to return to training this week after the Spanish government on Monday gave permission to do so, following weeks of coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the country.

It has been clarified that players from the top two tiers will be allowed to train alone at club facilities once they get tested for coronavirus.

"This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love," Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga said in an official statement.

"People's health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 2019-20 season this summer," he added.

La Liga was suspended in March this year due to the coronavirus.

Players in Italy's domestic competition Serie A have also returned to individual training.

However, the domestic competitions in France and the Netherlands have been called off due to the coronavirus.

Players in Germany's domestic competition Bundesliga have also been training for a number of weeks in the hope that the league resumes later this month.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

