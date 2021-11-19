COVID-19: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive

Manchester [UK], November 19 (ANI): Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

"Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference, as per goal.com. The City boss added that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.



The 30-year-old playmaker has been away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country, helping Roberto Martinez's side to book their place at next year's showpiece event in Qatar.

"We found out two days ago, he's here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay," Guardiola added.

The defending champions will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

