COVID-19: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen misses being on the pitch

Barcelona [Spain], Mar 29 (ANI): Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen said he 'misses being on the pitch' as the payer is currently at home amid coronavirus pandemic.

"I miss being on the pitch, playing football, and I hope to get back out there soon," the club's official website quoted Ter Stegen as saying.

Everyone is advised to stay at home to combat the spread of coronavirus and Ter Stegen is looking on the brighter side of the things saying that he is getting time to spend with his family.

"I'm fine, my family are fine. We're at home, as everyone has to be. We are spending time together, even though it's not a pleasant situation. My family are fine in Germany, we phone and video call each other," he said.

"We're in contact as they are in the same situation. Ben is three months old today! They're very intense months, but the positive thing about coronavirus is that we get some time together as a family and it's nice to be with him," Ter Stegen added.

The virus took a huge toll on sports as it has forced the postponement of various tournaments including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Worldwide coronavirus infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

