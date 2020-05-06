COVID-19: Messi, Griezmann arrive at Barcelona's facilities for medicals

Barcelona [Spain], May 6 (ANI): Barcelona players on Wednesday returned to the club's training ground to undergo medical testing.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann were spotted wearing a mask as the duo arrived at the club's facilities.

Barcelona's official handle posted pictures of Messi and Griezmann arriving at the facilities and the club captioned the post as: "Today, the players returned to the Club's facilities".



On Monday, the Spanish government granted permission to La Liga clubs to resume training this week.

After that Barcelona announced that its first-team players will undergo coronavirus tests before returning to training.

"The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days," the club had said in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga was suspended in March.

However, on May 4, La Liga announced that after the Spanish Ministry of Health's approval for the return of sports training sessions, players "will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff."

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of La Liga, Barcelona was placed at the top spot in the standings. (ANI)

