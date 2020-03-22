COVID-19, one of the most dangerous opponents we have ever come across: Demetrio Albertini

Barcelona [Spain], Mar 22 (ANI): As Italy continues to fight with the coronavirus pandemic, the former Barcelona player Demetrio Albertini said the country is currently playing in one of the most important games in its history.

"Italy is currently playing in one of the most important games in its history. Unfortunately, as almost the whole planet, we Italians have the job of overcoming one of the most dangerous opponents we have ever come across: Covid-19," Barcelona's official website quoted Albertini as saying.

Although Albertini termed it a 'difficult challenge', he exuded confidence in the people of Italy, saying that they will achieve this goal.

"It is a difficult challenge and every one of us has to be at their best so that the country can defeat this virus. However, I have no doubt that we will help each other achieve this goal and that before too long we can say that we have beaten our biggest enemy," he said.

Italy has reported over 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus, while 4,825 people have died of the disease -- the most outside China.

Globally, 2,66,000 people have been infected, while over 11,000 have died of COVID-19, as per the available data on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. (ANI)

