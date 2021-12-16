COVID-19: Premier League fixture between United, Brighton postponed

Manchester [UK], December 16 (ANI): Manchester United on Thursday confirmed that their Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

"The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged," United said in an official statement.



"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors. We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission," the club added.

Earlier on Thursday, Premier League Board postponed Leicester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur which was slated to take place later today due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester's squad.

In light of the new information, Leicester had applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today. This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the match. (ANI)

