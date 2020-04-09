COVID-19: Premier League players announce initiative to donate funds to NHS

London [UK], April 9 (ANI): Premier League players on Thursday announced the establishment of "#PlayersTogether", an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to National Health Service (NHS) charities in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need. This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can," a statement read.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most," the statement added.

NHSCT, a national umbrella organisation for over 150 registered NHS charities, will be working closely with the Charity Commission, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS England.

"#PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much-needed funds to those that need it right now. To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference," the statement further read. (ANI)

