COVID-19: Ronaldo returns to Italy, enters 14-day quarantine

Leeds [UK], May 5 (ANI): After spending almost two months in his homeland Madeira, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin on Monday and will spend two weeks in quarantine.

Before returning to training, all the players coming back to Italy will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon their arrival as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, Goal.com reported.

Many of the Juventus players have been tested for coronavirus at the Juventus Training Centre including Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Carlo Pinsoglio and Merih Demiral.

Although players were allowed to return to training from Monday, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday (local time) said that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the football season.

Spadafora also said that players will only be able to train individually when they return to training, adding that teams' training will not resume until May 18.

"I read strange things around but nothing has changed compared to what I have always said about football -- the teams' training will not resume before May 18 and it is early now to talk about the resumption of the championship," Spadafora wrote in Italian in a Facebook post. (ANI)

