COVID-19 scare: Premier League to return 'when it is safe and appropriate'

London [UK], April 3 (ANI): As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, Premier League on Friday announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.'

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Premier League said in a statement.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution," the statement added.

A meeting of Premier League Shareholders took place today. The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were discussed in the meeting.

The league said that clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration to protect employments as there have been 'substantial and continuing' losses for the 2019-20 season.

"In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration," the statement read.

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union and the LMA will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives," it added. (ANI)

