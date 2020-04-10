COVID-19: Scottish Football Association extends suspension of season till June 10

Glasgow [United Kingdom], April 10 (ANI): The Scottish Football Association (FA) on Thursday extended the suspension of the current season until at least June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Scottish FA board met via videoconference this morning to discuss the implications of the most up-to-date government and medical advice on the governing body's suspension on football," Scottish FA said in a statement.

"Based on this advice, it has unanimously agreed to extend the suspension at all levels of the game from professional to recreational until at least 10 June," it added.

Scottish FA President, Rod Petrie, thanked Scottish FA's Medical Consultant, John MacLean and said the decision to suspend all football is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players.

"We are grateful to John MacLean for his input to the Joint Response Group and to the Scottish FA board. The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks," Petrie said in a statement.

"The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs. Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

