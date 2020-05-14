COVID-19: Serie A clubs select June 13 to restart suspended season

Milan [Italy], May 14 (ANI): Serie A clubs have selected June 13 as the date for restarting the suspended season of Italy's football competition.

The date was selected as all 20 clubs participated in a video conference.

In the video call, the clubs deliberated upon June 20 as the possible return date as well, but finally, June 13 was selected.

"Regarding the resumption of the sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," Serie A said in an official statement.

Serie A's season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora also confirmed on Wednesday that teams have now been cleared for group training starting on Monday, May 18.

"A few minutes ago I received a letter from the president of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation), Gabriele Gravina, in which he announced that the FIGC had accepted all the comments of the Scientific Technical Committee, readjusting the protocol allowing without other difficulties to resume training from May 18," Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying.

Before the suspension of Serie A, Juventus was at the top of the standings.

The side was one point ahead of Lazio and Inter Milan was placed at the third spot.

On Saturday, Bundesliga will also restart its suspended season.

England's Premier League is also expected to restart its season after June 1 as the UK government gave its go-ahead to start the tournament behind closed doors. (ANI)

