COVID-19: UEFA recommends completion of all domestic competitions

Nyon [Switzerland], April 21 (ANI): European football federation UEFA on Tuesday recommended all the federations to try to finish the current domestic season once play can be resumed.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA's flagship Euro 2020 has also been postponed to next year while all the domestic football leagues have been suspended indefinitely.

"UEFA today met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March," UEFA said in an official statement.



"There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, although it is understood that there may be some special cases. With this in mind, UEFA is currently developing some guidelines concerning participation in its club competitions, in order to assist its member associations in case of a cancelled league or cup," it added.

Major domestic football competitions such as Premier League, LA Liga, Champions League, Bundesliga have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Earlier, officials of Italy's football competition Serie A also said that they are looking to see-off the 2019-20 campaign.

The officials said that they intend to finish the season even if it means playing behind closed doors for the rest of the competition.

The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus, and Italian Football Federation has already said that the competition would not resume until the health conditions allow for it.

"The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place in full compliance with the rules for the protection of health and safety," Goal.com quoted an official statement from Serie A.

"The resumption of sporting activity, in the so-called Phase 2, will take place in accordance with the regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA, with the decisions of the FIGC as well as in compliance with the medical protocols for the protection of footballers and all professionals," it added. (ANI)